PAX East 2023: Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida teases crossover with Final Fantasy XVI

With Final Fantasy XVI on the way, it makes logical sense that people would ask producer and director Naoki Yoshida if Final Fantasy XIV would feature some sort of crossover event. During today’s PAX East panel, he explained that he would love to do a crossover but first needs to acquire the permission and collaboration of FFXVI‘s producer. Fortunately, previous interviews with FFXVI’s producer, Naoki Yoshida, have indicated that he feels much the same, so all that remains is to get both producers in the same room to work out the details.

Yes, this is how he’s consistently answering the question. This is the joke.

Other revelations from the panel include plans for which other games are likely to feature more references in the future (including Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy XI, and Final Fantasy VII Remake) and a nod that some long-buried story elements like the Heart of Sabik are potentially going to come up again in the near future. There’s also a preview of the upcoming Hatching-Tide event, even though it’s a bit more Tonberry-filled than the event tends to be.