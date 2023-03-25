Star Citizen continues working on an error code as alpha 3.18.1 arrives to PTU for weekend testing

Yes, the problems for Star Citizen alpha 3.18 are still continuing on, though once again the game’s status update page has additional hopeful news for players. In particular, alpha 3.18.1 – aka the patch that is stated as a fixer-upper patch for the PU – has now kicked off a public testing round for this weekend.

The PTU will be available at specific hours during today and tomorrow in order to test “a salvo of fixes” for performance, connectivity, and stability. CIG is asking for as many testers as possible to put the patch through its paces. Additionally, the thread confirms that fully deploying patch 3.18.1 will require a full server wipe. The status page also points out that the devs are zeroing in on a 30009 error code that is preventing players from entering the game, though no news on progress has been shared on that front at the time of this writing.

In other SC news, this weekend’s Star Citizen Live brings on several devs from the Montreal studio to once more talk about underground facilities and their progress. That was the primary meat of the broadcast; as The Noobifier’s synopsis notes, the stream was otherwise full of four minutes of weirdness and discussion with one of the people who hires and fires talent. You can watch the entire thing below, but you might be better off watching his summary instead.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
