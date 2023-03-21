Star Citizen focuses on deploying alpha 3.18.1 patch as a fix for the game’s ongoing issues

As the players and devs of Star Citizen continue to wrestle with the game’s ongoing alpha 3.18 issues, new word on progress is being shared in CIG’s weekly event calendar, which once again provides a blurb about addressing the alpha’s current state.

“We’re aware that some of you are still encountering issues with connecting and/or playing. While we’ve made great progress through a variety of hotfixes, the team continues to hammer away at remaining issues. We’re currently focused on a 3.18.1 patch, which we hope will bring some much-needed relief, and aim to roll this one out as quickly as possible.”

The game, for the record, still shows itself as in a partial outage state, with no immediately new notes on the issues page, so word of alpha 3.18.1 being the hopeful fixer-upper is currently shared only as a paragraph on an event calendar. This now marks 12 days since alpha 3.18’s initial release started causing problems for players.



While we've made significant progress since the initial launch of 3.18, our teams continue to focus on further improvements.

