Star Citizen focuses on deploying alpha 3.18.1 patch as a fix for the game's ongoing issues

Chris Neal
As the players and devs of Star Citizen continue to wrestle with the game’s ongoing alpha 3.18 issues, new word on progress is being shared in CIG’s weekly event calendar, which once again provides a blurb about addressing the alpha’s current state.

“We’re aware that some of you are still encountering issues with connecting and/or playing. While we’ve made great progress through a variety of hotfixes, the team continues to hammer away at remaining issues. We’re currently focused on a 3.18.1 patch, which we hope will bring some much-needed relief, and aim to roll this one out as quickly as possible.”

The game, for the record, still shows itself as in a partial outage state, with no immediately new notes on the issues page, so word of alpha 3.18.1 being the hopeful fixer-upper is currently shared only as a paragraph on an event calendar. This now marks 12 days since alpha 3.18’s initial release started causing problems for players.

source: official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
