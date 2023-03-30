Electronic Arts lays off hundreds of employees as part of a ‘restructuring’ plan

Pink Easter eggs may be in season, but over at Electronic Arts, employees are filling up their baskets with pink slips instead. The video game giant announced that it’s laying off 6% of its work force — estimated to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 775 people — as part of a “restructuring” plan.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company is focusing on building up huge gaming communities, but the restructuring required cutting projects and personnel that didn’t fit the new vision. EA informed the Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects to incur between $170M and $200M in charges due to all of the changes.

EA oversees several MMOs and online games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic, Apex Legends, and Battlefield 2042.

“This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect,” Wilson said. “Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services.”