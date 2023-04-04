Afrofantasy MMO Wagadu Chronicles says its next alpha test will be NDA-free

Expect to hear — and see — a lot more about The Wagadu Chronicles this month thanks to a decision by studio Twin Drums to host the next alpha test without a non-disclosure agreement.

So far, the Afrofantasy-inspired MMO has operated under an NDA for all of its previous alpha tests, denying the rest of us impressions and gameplay glimpses. Fortunately, when March 13th rolls around and Alpha-3 begins, information from this unique title should be more forthcoming.

This test sounds fairly significant, too: “For the first time, The Wagadu Chronicles has all the basic elements of a full loop. In the past months, the team mainly focused on offering new features such as a tutorial system to help new players understand the basic features of the game through the quests system. They also worked on upgrading the combat system, did a makeover for the Waka spirits and the general game’s mechanics, including the creation of societies.”

Twin Drums said that testers can look forward to “attending specific events such as fashion shows where character customization is highlighted, group hunts, or even races” during the Alpha-3 period.

Source: Press release