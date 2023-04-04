Grab a World of Warships veteran or newbie gift code from Wargaming and MOP (PC)

World of Warships studio Wargaming has a treat for MassivelyOP readers today in the form of freebies for both veterans and new players in the global PC version of the game.

This giveaway actually comes with two codes. First, there’s the invite code, which works for all new players – every new player can use it. The invite code includes seven days of premium account time, 200 doubloons, 2M credits, and a choice of tier III ships (either the Wickes, Wakatake, Caledon, Taranto, or Turenne). That code is:

WERNMASSIVELYOP

And then there’s the bonus code, which works for everyone, both veterans and newbies; the bonus code includes one day of premium account time and three Ecoboost containers. Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









992 keys left!

Here’s how to redeem your codes:

New players should navigate to the World of Warships promotional page, fill in the code in the section “ENTER THE CODE HERE,” and then click on the “REGISTRATION” link to create your account and login in. Gifts will be delivered to your Port – just note that in order to claim your ship, you’ll have to run 10 battles in-game first.

Veteran players should navigate to the World of Warships promotional page, click on the “GO TO ACTIVATION PAGE” to log into your account, and then insert the CODE. Your gifts will also be delivered to your Port, though Wargaming notes some rewards are level-locked.

All codes expire on May 31st, 2023, and should work in all regions excepting the CIS.

Console fan? Hold tight; we’ll have a separate giveaway for you coming later this week.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!