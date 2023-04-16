Dungeons and Dragons Online continues to refine Updates 59 and 60 in latest public test session

Dungeons and Dragons Online players surely know about testing happening for Updates 59 and 60, and this past week that testing continued as a few refinements and bug fixes were applied.

The changes themselves are not particularly numerous but they could have an impact regardless. The firing arc tolerance for missile weapons has been increased to help avoid dry fires when strafing, Darling the Wererat Rogue has a special ability that makes her immune to damage but cuts her physical damage output by 100% for 15 seconds, and some adjustments have been made to reaper difficulty dungeons.

As far as bug fixes, those target level 32 skill augments, banks, and monsters who continue to beat on recently deceased pets (which is some truly evil behavior). The tests themselves might not have been as impactful as the first round, but things are progressing forward for these next releases all the same.