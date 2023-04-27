Century Age of Ashes adds game mode variants, readies a Colosseum event, and adjusts gameplay

The online multiplayer dragon battler Century: Age of Ashes would like to invite its players to the Colosseum tomorrow, April 28th. Quite literally. That’s when a Colosseum event is scheduled to begin, which will offer up challenges to complete and the full complement of game modes to queue up for, which will be randomly selected.

Speaking of game modes, the update that arrived earlier this week has introduced two variants to existing PvP modes: Kingslayer and Plunder. Kingslayer is a twist on Carnage mode where one player on each team is flagged as a king and points are earned by either killing the enemy king or protecting a friendly king, while Plunder changes Spoils of War by rewarding players for stealing gold from enemy team coffers instead of hunting down gold-carrying targets.

On top of these features, the update has made several gameplay adjustments, like the introduction of daily victory rewards, faster rewspawn times, longer recharge times for shield pickups, and new UI indicators to highlight where allies and team members are. This update is live now for all platforms, so if you’re still riding dragons into aerial battle, now is the time to see what’s up. Besides the aforementioned flying dragons.

source: press release