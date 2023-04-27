Standing Stone Games mourns the passing of one of its team members

We have some sad news to report from Standing Stone Games this week, as the studio’s community manager Cordovan confirmed on the forums for Dungeons and Dragons Online that a team member by the name of HumbleFriar has passed away.

Word of HumbleFriar’s sudden passing first started circling on the forums in a player thread as players learned of the news and began sending their condolences to Humble’s family and friends. The confirmation announcement from Codovan thanked players for the outpouring of love and support, while also asking that people respect his family’s wish for privacy in this time.

By all accounts, HumbleFriar was a loved member of the DDO community and the team at SSG, so we also wish to extend our condolences to his family, friends, co-workers, and those players whose lives he touched.

source: official forums ( 1 2 ), thanks to Bruno for the tip