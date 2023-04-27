Guild Wars 2 improves trading post speed thanks to a software upgrade

An aging piece of Guild Wars 2’s complicated software infrastructure has been replaced, and ArenaNet is here to tell you all about it. Basically, as part of the April 18th patch, the studio swapped out its old tech that used to handle the in-game web browser with a newer piece of software as part of the ongoing effort to modernize the codebase of the MMO.

“We are replacing CoherentUI, a library that lets us run a web browser inside the game,” Anet sid. “We use CoherentUI in a bunch of places, including in-game books, the launcher, and the trading post. We will be replacing it with Chromium Embedded Framework.”

So, bottom line, what will this change for the average user? “You might notice the trading post running a little more smoothly, but not much else,” the devs answered frankly. “Our goal is to replace the underlying system as transparently as possible. We want to ensure the upgrade is working properly before working on performance or functionality improvements.”