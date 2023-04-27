World of Warcraft’s Hazzikostas discusses cross-faction queued content and class combinations

Let’s not bury the lede on this particular World of Warcraft Q&A with game director Ion Hazzikostas: Yes, the team is aware of the requests for having cross-faction queued content, and yes, that is the direction the game is going in overall. While there is more work to be done in that regard since the team has tried to make cross-faction interaction purely opt-in, it’s another step in the ongoing process of breaking down faction barriers. So expect that to continue in the future.

Breaking down barriers extends to class and race combinations as well, although Hazzikostas notes that some combinations require extra support from the art team and/or lore to help explain them. It’s not all good stuff, of course; Hazzikostas also defense the staggered release of LFR because players not already in a friend-and-family raiding group should have to wait to see the end of the story. (Yes, really.) Check out the full influencer Q&A recap right here.