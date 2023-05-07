The MOP Up: World War II Online focuses on rebuilding squads

“Squads” are the watchword of World War II Online as of late, with Cornered Rats pouring more effort into bolstering this group makeup in the online shooter.

“The recent updates to WWII Online have been intentional about rebuilding squads,” the studio said, “ranging from the return of squad missions and now proximity attack objectives, both of which promote organic field leadership to drive game play. Squad development is no longer just something to talk about as a nice-to-have, it is in fact, a must-have.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Battlefield 2042 previewed adjustments coming to vault weapons, saying, “It is finally time to confirm that we will be adapting Vault Weapons for use with All-Out Warfare attachments, starting in Season 5.”

Identity V is holding its global Call of the Abyss VI esports tournament, with playoffs happening all month. It’ll go from 12 teams from around the world down to a single winner.

NetEase’s LifeAfter added a new level editor event called Escape Park: “Every Survivor can become a level designer and create their own theme park by combining different available obstacles and challenges. Invite others to put your level to the test, putting to practice their survival skills and even parkour abilities. Let your imagination run wild and create your masterpiece in this post-apocalyptic world.”

Quandric Foundry posted the results of a survey taken from non-binary and transgender players.

A small Book of Travels patch arrived with, among other things, an achievement for communing with ghosties.

Speaking of NetEase, the company spun-off a new internal studio: “Anchor Point Studios will be based in Barcelona (Spain) with an additional office in Seattle (US), and specialize in action-adventure titles for both console and PC.”

While Apex Legends makes a ton of changes to its ranked play, it also wants you to scope out a “refined” Arsenal:

