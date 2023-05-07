War Thunder Edge is now War Thunder Mobile, entering open beta testing on Android

Last November we were alerted to the upcoming release of War Thunder Edge, a mobile version of the multiplayer military vehicle battler that promised to bring “the very essence of the authentic War Thunder experience to mobile gaming enthusiasts.” It is now 2023 and the game has seen a couple of updates, most notably an open beta on Android devices and a new name: War Thunder Mobile.

The open beta promises over 200 vehicles ranging throughout the history of military advancement and warfare, along with a focus on cooperative battles with up to 20 players on land, sea, and air, and a streamlined progression system that lets players get to their favorite war machines faster. In addition, all progress made during the open beta won’t be reset at launch.

As of right now, the game can only be installed on Android devices by downloading the APK file directly, but the game’s arrival to Google Play and to iOS devices is planned for some time later. More details on what’s in the game, as well as information on which devices it can be played on, can be read on the website.

