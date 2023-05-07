MMO Week in Review: Reopening ‘Old Wounds’

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

The MMO genre saw multiple rollouts this week: World of Warcraft launched Embers of Neltharion, Eden Eternal relaunched, Guild Wars 2 dropped its balance patch, and EVE Online began its 20th birthday celebrations, all as Star Wars The Old Republic took advantage of Star Wars Day to announce its next update, Old Wounds.

Plus, we got a peek at Chrono Odyssey, Star Trek Online announced unraveled, Gamigo’s parent company continued its moves away from MMOs, and Redfall turned out to be a bit of a mess.

Meanwhile, our columnists were busy discussing WoW’s issues, aging in gaming, the positives of FFA PvP, MMO housing, and why Activision might try to ditch Blizzard.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
