Lost Ark sets its May patch – and the Slayer advanced class – to roll out next week

Amazon’s Lost Ark has found a pretty comfortable patch cadence in its first year of life, so you’re unlikely to be surprised at the revelation that Lost Ark’s May patch is set to drop next week on May 10th.

As we’ve previously covered, this patch allows the Slayer to cut in line and drop for western players earlier than originally anticipated. “The fifth Warrior Advanced Class and the female remix of the Berserker class, the Slayer overwhelms anything in her path with her greatsword and Burst Mode,” Amazon notes. “Successful attacks with the Slayer fills the Fury Specialty Meter, which, when full, can trigger Burst Mode. During Burst Mode, several stats are significantly enhanced and players will have access to a Specialty skill which unleashes powerful slashes and stabs.”

The patch also includes a new powerpass, a designated toon for a speed-honing event, and tweaks for the engraving support system.