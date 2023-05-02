Massively OP Podcast Episode 420: The New, Mad World of Warcraft

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Blizzard’s financials, World of Warcraft 10.1, New World’s big changes, MapleStory’s war against a class, the mess of the Mad World launch, and Guild Wars 2’s content pipeline.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Star Trek Online
- News: Guild Wars 2 teases robust content pipeline
- News: Microsoft-Activision deal blocked, Blizzard financials
- News: World of Warcraft 10.1 arrives
- News: New World shuts down forums, allows more than one character per server
- News: MapleStory up and deletes a class
- Quickies: Mad World’s launch is still a mess, Fractured is no longer under Gamigo
- Outro
