Neverwinter’s RPG-in-a-RPG event starts this Thursday

One of the most unique in-game events in the MMO genre is making a return this week: Cryptic announced that it’s bringing back Neverwinter’s Day of the Dungeon Master for most of the month, from May 4th through the 25th.
The two big chase rewards for 2023 are a Balgora mount and a Portobello DaVinci companion. Other rewards include vanity pets, cosmetics, and figurines.
One big change for this year? You won’t be verbally assaulted by NPCs: “The hecklers have been escorted off the table due to their insistence on using outdated class names.”
Source: Neverwinter
