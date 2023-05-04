Unity slashes 600 jobs in its latest round of layoffs

It’s not been the best year to work at Unity, as the tech company has gone through multiple rounds of layoffs and office closures. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Unity recently cut around 600 jobs — about 8% of its employee roster — and is in the process of shrinking its global offices by almost half – from 58 down to 30.

Unity Chief Executive John Riccitiello said that “it was clear [Unity] had too many layers” of management and that the layoffs is “all about setting [Unity] up for higher growth.”

This is the third and greatest round of layoffs for the company in the past year following a batch in January and last June.

The Unity game engine has been used to develop several MMOs and online titles such as Elysium Online, Pokémon Go, Hearthstone, Realm of the Mad God, Genshin Impact, Last Epoch, Gloria Victis, Albion Online, Valheim, and Temtem.