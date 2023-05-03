Lord of the Rings Online activates new forums and Gwathrenost raid today

It’s quite the big day for Lord of the Rings Online, starting with the release of the previously delayed Gwathrenost raid with Update 35.1.2. “Gwathrenost, the Witch-king’s Citadel is a new 12-person Raid for Level 140 Players set in a re-imagined Carn Dûm,” said SSG, which went on to point out that additional tiers of the raid difficulty will roll out over the next few weeks.how about new forums? Standing Stone Games is activating the long-anticipated forum overhaul for both LOTRO and its sister game Dungeons and Dragons Online.
“When the new forums are visible, you should be able to register a new forum account using the game account credentials you currently use to log into the game,” the studio said yesterday. “Once logged in, you will be asked to select a forum display name. You can change your name in the future, once per week, so you can change it in a week if you wish.”
Finally, you can enter a drawing to win a free spotted corgi pet in LOTRO from now through May 10th. Who’s a good boy?