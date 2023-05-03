South Korean UE5 MMORPG Chrono Odyssey drops brand-new trailer and crossplatform plans

The teasers didn’t lie: Chrono Odyssey is happening. South Korean studio Npixel confirmed the long-awaited MMORPG is really truly en route in its announcement and trailer today. The studio touts the game’s UE5 base, “innovative gameplay mechanics that allow players to manipulate time to redefine combat and the surrounding environment,” and crossplatform plans to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.”

“Chrono Odyssey is ambitiously aiming to redefine the MMORPG genre with its stunning graphics powered by the Unreal Engine 5, a high degree of freedom in a seamless open world and a dynamic combat system further powered by the concept of time and space. In Chrono Odyssey, players will be able to choose between six distinct character classes—Swordsman, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer, Berserker and Assassin—whose unique combat styles and mechanics serve to facilitate both immersive roleplaying and co-op gameplay experiences within its breathtaking universe.”

What’s not in the infodump or video? There’s no release date, but we’re guessing the eyecandy on display will take the sting out of not knowing.