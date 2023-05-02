World of Warcraft patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion, goes live today

It’s just about time for some underground fun in World of Warcraft, depending on when you’re reading this. Sure, Dragonflight has had a lot of patches already, but this is the first major patch of the expansion as indicated by the number. And Embers of Neltharion certainly doesn’t lack for things for players to do, with a new zone to explore, Zaralek Cavern. That includes new reputations, quests, and items to acquire, but you probably gathered that from the whole “new zone” part.

Players also have access to new cross-faction guilds, a new item upgrade system across the game’s entire spectrum of itemization, new dragonriding traits, and more character customization options. There’s also the new raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, opening up next week. So there’s a lot of stuff in this patch, and you can find it all out in the patch notes. You can also watch the cinematic leading into the patch just below, if you’d prefer.