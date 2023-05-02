Star Trek Online announces Unraveled, coming to PC May 9, with new episode and TFO

This morning, Cryptic’s taken the wraps off Star Trek Online’s next big thing in a bit of a low-key announcement: Unraveled.

“In Star Trek Online: Unraveled, Admiral Kuumaarke returns to the spotlight, played by Kipleigh Brown,” the studio says in its brief lander page for the story update. “Following events from the conclusion of the Mirror Universe story arc, Terran Gambit, your Captain will embark on a humanitarian scientific mission with Captain Kuumaarke to stabilize the Na’kuhl sun. However, this mission is interrupted by a discovery; a [transdimensional] Reality Vortex is disrupting space-time throughout the Multiverse. A conflict ensues with the Tholians, who reveal that constant use of time and dimensional travel has caused these vortices – and your Captain is partly to blame. Featuring a new episode, TFO, new Patrols, and an update to the Infinity Lock Box, Star Trek Online: Unraveled will take you deep into the final frontier.”

Here’s what to expect:

New Episode – Wish Upon a Star: While on a scientific humanitarian mission with Captain Kuumaarke, your Captain will discover a group of Tholians interacting with a Reality Vortex. Their intentions and goals are unknown. New Task Force Operation – Leviathan: A five-player space Task Force Operation simulating a Trench Run exercise across “The Other” in a “What if?” scenario if the “Terran Gambit” arc had ended differently. New Patrols: Two new Patrols: Jupiter Gauntlet and Bringers of War, based off of the “Terran Gambit” story arc. New Hard Mode is included as well for an extra challenge. Lockbox and Lobi Store Items: Strange New World items and the T6 Gorn Hunter Pilot Raider have been added to the Infinity Lockbox. Starfleet and Majalan items from Season 1 of Strange New World have been added to the Lobi Crystal Consortium.

The new content launches on PC May 9th, with console to follow, and in the meantime, the studio has released a trailer celebrating Admiral Shelby’s Enterprise F.