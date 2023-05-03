Swordsmen X Survival launches on Steam with Chinese as its only language while players pan the game

If you were seeing red flags in your mind while learning of the low-key launch date announcement from The Swordsmen X: Survival, congratulations; your BS radar is in perfect working order. The game made its arrival to Steam (after a one-day delay), and by all accounts it has been a hot mess.

One of the biggest problems with the wuxia open world title is that it released on Steam with Simplified Chinese as its only supported language, despite all of its communication being translated to English and no indication that English would not be a supported language at launch.

But it doesn’t look like that matters anyway, as fan Discords for the game are replete with complaints about server problems, quest bugs, and an overall feeling of incomplete development. Most players in those communities are calling it an alpha and some are already requesting refunds. The Steam forums are similarly on fire, and its user review score sits at “Mostly Negative” overall as this story goes to print.

