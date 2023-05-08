Conan Exiles celebrates its fifth anniversary with a special developer livestream

It’s been five years since the survival sandbox Conan Exiles released, and Funcom plans to mark the occasion not with an in-game event, but with a special livestream premiering today, May 8th, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The studio put out a blog about the broadcast last week, which detailed some of the things players can expect to see, like game bundle giveaways, quizzes, and the promise of special guests. The studio is also encouraging fans to use a related hashtag to share their memories, and it’s also using the anniversary as a reason for a Steam sale later today.

