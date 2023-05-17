New World’s Fury of the Spriggan event descends upon players next week

Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday here in the US, Amazon is launching the Fury of the Spriggan event in New World. Yes, the tree spirits are pissed off and trying to murder you. Best murder them right back.

“The Earth has been restless since the Ennead awoke. Empower your weapons, confront Dryads, and save Aeternum from the Fury of the Spriggan. Courageous players can join 20+ Adventurers in open world encounters from May 24 to June 13 for daily, event-specific rewards. Dryad Shamans have been spotted throughout Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, Mourningdale, and Brimstone Sands. Construct Flame Braziers to strengthen your weapons before these deadly foes overrun Aeternum.”

Do note that during your murderous rampage, you can kill the Spriggan repeatedly, but you’re limited to three daily bonus rewards until the next reset. Everything kicks off next week on May 24th.