Fallout 76 welcomes two new cryptids with next week’s Once in a Blue Moon update

The apocalypse seems to bring out all of the weirdos and cryptids — a fact that will shine when Fallout 76’s Once in a Blue Moon update arrives next week on June 20th.

The free update adds a pair of new public events, bug fixes, and the cryptids Ogua and Blue Devil. “But wait, the Once in a Blue Moon update’s added public events have also attracted some new cryptid spottings. These mysterious beings stalking the wilderness are only known to the locals as the Ogua and the Blue Devil — stay vigilant,” Bethesda cautioned.

Once in a Blue Moon will also kick off a “starlit Hollywood-themed season,” according to the studio. While the patch is welcome news, some of the community is restless that Bethesda has yet to release a roadmap for the rest of 2023 with word on the promised next-gen update.

This patch comes on top of recent news that Fallout 76 is developing a new expedition set in Atlantic City. Over 15 million players have played the post-nuclear title since its inception.