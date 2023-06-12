Fallout 76’s next planned expedition is taking players to Atlantic City

Players of Fallout 76 have likely already taken several expeditions into post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh, but coming soon, there will be a new expedition destination for players to visit: bargain bin Vegas, aka Atlantic City.

Information is extremely slim about this new expedition, with the only details provided by Bethesda Softworks being an announcement trailer and confirmation that this content will be available to all players; the rest of the post – even the trailer itself – primarily pushes the multiplayer title and heralds over 15 million players.

We expect there will be more information pushed forward as this new expedition gets built up, but for now there’s the aforementioned video with all of the usual post-nuclear ’50s Americana satire awaiting below the cut.

