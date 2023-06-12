Overwatch 2 brings story missions, hero mastery missions, and a new support hero August 10

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

While Overwatch 2 has certainly made plenty of gesticulations towards competitive Season 5, a lot of what Blizzard initially claimed as the reason for a sequel – and what had fans interested – was the addition of PvE content, which was effectively gutted by the devs about a year and a half ago. What remains looks to be arriving to the game on August 10th, which is when the Invasion update arrives.

The new content was unveiled in a new trailer and marked by the video’s description as the shooter’s largest content drop yet. Features for the Invasion update include new story missions, a series of character-specific training courses known as hero mastery missions, a co-op event, and a firing range. The trailer also offers glimpses at a new flashpoint game mode and a sneak peek at its next support hero.

Currently, there are no specific details on the Invasion update’s feature set, though that will likely change in the weeks leading up to August. Until then, the announcement trailer awaits below.

source: YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleFallout 76’s next planned expedition is taking players to Atlantic City
Next articleNot So Massively: Islands of Insight, Headbangers, 33 Immortals, & Baldur’s Gate 3

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments