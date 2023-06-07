Overwatch 2 discusses Season 5 adjustment plans for crowd control, one-shot abilities, and specific heroes

The fourth season of Overwatch 2 is nearing its end, yet already game director Aaron Keller is plotting changes for Season 5, including some tweaks to Junker Queen and Lifeweaver, a nerfing of certain abilities that are landing insta-kills, and another bit of adjustment to crowd control.

According to Keller, updates made to Junker Queen in the middle of Season 4 saw her win rate rise by 5% and her pick rate jump up significantly. In response, her survivability is going to be tamped down in Season 5 with a nerf to her self-heal along with a longer cooldown for her ultimate. As for Lifeweaver, he’ll be seeing some general buffs to his healing and DPS, an added heal to the Life Grip skill, and a slightly reduced hitbox.

Keller’s post also talks about the community’s problem with one-shot kills, particularly in the case of Widow and Hanzo. To that point, Widow’s damage falloff will be increased, while Hanzo’s base damage will be brought down and Sonic Arrow will be more easily recognizable. Keller also promises that the devs will pay closer attention to the nature of one-shots and whether they’re healthy for the game at all.

Finally, the post confirms that crowd control tweaks are once more on the table for Season 5, with the addition of “soft CC” to the game in the form of a building slow effect for Mei’s primary fire and a change to Cassidy’s magnetic grenade that applies a slow and blocks movement abilities.