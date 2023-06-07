Riot Games collabs with Coca-Cola on Coke Ultimate flavor, the taste of League of Legends XP

You know, I came very close to sending a MOP staffer in California to the reveal of this promo, but since it has almost zero MMO value, I didn’t subject poor Andrew to the experience. But now, it’s been officially announced, and we can tease it in an article: Riot Games has collaborated with Coca-Cola on a new mystery flavor of Coke called “Ultimate,” which is supposed to taste like “experience points” in League of Legends.

Pop nerds (hi!) already know that Coca-Cola has been pumping out weird limited-edition flavors for a while now, and in spite of the fact that Riot’s press release calls this the “first collaboration with a gaming company on a Coca-Cola flavor,” Coke actually did a collab with Fortnite on the Byte flavor last year. The main issue with these drinks isn’t that they’re temporary; it’s that they deserve to be temporary because they’re usually marketing stunts, not actually good soda flavors. (Sorry.)

In this case, we don’t really know what “experience points” are going to taste like, and we won’t until the drink hits “select markets” (looks like North America, South America, Africa, China, and South Korea) starting next week. There’s apparently in-game content coming along with the collab too:

“Starting today, League of Legends players can unlock limited edition Ultimate emotes in-game through a series of missions: Get 7 assists in a single game to earn the Ultimate Teamplay emote; Earn 12,000 gold in a single game to earn the Ultimate Gains emote; Win a game in under 20 minutes to earn the Ultimate Tempo emote. The first mission will go live in League of Legends on June 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and will be activated in order, as they’re completed. The Ultimate emotes will be available to unlock until July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. “

Well, at least we’ve got another weird transmedia synergy offering for the end-of-the-year awards. Sound off in the comments if you have a guess for what the flavor will actually be! Or should be!