Lightyear Frontier is a sci-fi multiplayer ‘open-world farming adventure’ headed for early access next year

What is life like as an exofarmer? Just what is an exofarmer? Can a mech be a farming implement? We’re all likely to find out when Lightyear Frontier makes its early access release sometime in early 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.

“Lightyear Frontier offers budding exofarmers a peaceful opportunity to explore a strange and beautiful new planet, setting down a homestead and building a successful farm as they live in harmony with the environment.”

Lightyear Frontier will let a solo player or up to four players work on establishing this new farmland, complete with customizable mechs, various buildings to place, an open world with multiple biomes to explore, and of course farming. All the while, players will apparently have to ensure they maintain sustainability as they manage harvesting resources with balancing the planet’s ecosystem.

More information on just how Lightyear’s multiplayer works is promised by developer Frame Break soon, but for now there are a couple of gameplay videos waiting below to tide you over.

