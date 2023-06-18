Genshin Impact announces in-person Summer Festival events launching across the globe in July

Summertime is often the time for conventions, and while most are probably planning on checking out things like anime conventions, Genshin Impact is inviting players to also check out its own in-person event as well: the appropriately named Summer Festival event.

Three of these events will pop-up on top of existing anime and culture conventions happening in Berlin, New York City, and Paris over the course of three different weekends in July. The event happening for our portion of the globe will be running during July 22nd and 23rd at The Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center, when there will also be an outdoor viewing of the Women’s World Cup, while Paris sees its Summer Festival July 1st and 2nd at the Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand and Berlin’s runs July 29th and 30th at Revier Südost.

Each festival location will feature dedicated spaces laid out at each venue, where visitors can play Genshin Impact and listen to the original soundtrack together, watch cosplay and shows, enjoy some fan art, taste dishes from special menus, and win rewards at special events. Some given examples of distinct things to do include Paris attendees learning to play the RPG’s themes from professional musicians or a nighttime Evening Extravaganza complete with a fireworks display in Berlin.

Each event will be free to enter and open to fans of all ages, so if you happen to be in these three major cities during the dates listed above, you can perhaps surround yourself with Genshin-themed festivities while checking out other events.

source: press release