Lord of the Rings Online and Magic Online teams up to give you potato frames

Hey, did you all forget that Magic Online got snarfed up by Daybreak last year? Probably, it was kind of forgettable in the larger scheme of things. But you’re going to remember with a vengeance this week thanks to the fact that Daybreak is running a promotion to encourage Magic Online players to dip their toes into Lord of the Rings Online. Why? It’s synergy, bab-eee!

The long and the short of it is that there’s a promo code that anyone can use until July 5th that grants a small bundle of goodies. By punching in “LOTROMTGO2023” into the coupon redemption area of the LOTRO store, you’ll get a free riding skill (which you get for free these days anyway, but it might come in handy for new players who don’t want to make the jog to Swanfleet), a Samwise Gamgee property guard for your house (gives out a free cooking-related gift every day), a universal toolkit, and a Samwise portrait frame.

Curious what the frame looks like? So were we:

You know… PO-TAH-TOES.