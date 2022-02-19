Dungeons and Dragons Online announces new producer and a packed 2022 roadmap

Like its counterpart in Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online now has a producer of its very own. Standing Stone Games promoted Amanda “Tolero” Grow to the position after years of being a brand manager and community manager for the company.

To mark her ascension into leadership, Grow posted her first producer’s letter — which just so happens to be a meaty roadmap of what’s coming to DDO in 2022.

In the current quarter, players can expect an “extra sweet” 16th anniversary giveaway with a lot of free race and class unlocks, an improved Snowpeaks Festival, and Update 53. VIP players are also set to get daily gold dice rolls for the rest of the year once the festival starts.

The second quarter holds this year’s dino-tastic expansion — Isle of Dread — as well as a refresh of the website and the sixth season of the hardcore server. Then in Q3 is Update 55 and a revamp of Crystal Cove, followed by Update 56, improved forums, and an updated character bank. Improving game performance is also a high priority for the tech team as it eliminates issues causing lag.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>