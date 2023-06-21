Hearthstone twists all of its rules in a new ladder mode

Touting it as “classic Hearthstone with a twist,” Blizzard is preparing to upend the digital card game’s standard format with something a little more exciting and unpredictable.

With Patch 26.6 coming this month, Hearthstone is replacing its Classic Mode with a new one called Twist . This will be a seasonal ladder mode that rotates between different rulesets and “curated card pools.” Part of the idea of this, apparently, is injecting a sense of nostalgia with the various rules.

“Twist formats are planned to change regularly, but not necessarily with every season,” Blizzard explained. “Twist also might be deactivated from time to time we prepare for the next upcoming season.”

The initial run of Twist will be a short season that’ll go for a week or so, with a more lengthy “beta” period to be held for the rest of July.