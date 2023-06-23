Sea of Thieves begins a new mystery for players, A Dark Deception, through July 6

Yarr?

You have to imagine that most pirate mysteries are mostly of the sort where the question is “why are we a hundred miles off course without any more rum” and the answer is “because we’re idiots with poor impulse control and no overriding authority, come on, you don’t become a pirate because your ability to control your life is rock-solid.” But Sea of Thieves has a very different sort of mystery in play with A Dark Deception. It’s all about finding a valuable treasure as directed by the Pirate Lord, and that means tracking clues.

No, you cannot eat clues.

Players who want to unravel the mystery can start by speaking to Larinna, followed by tracking down the aforementioned clues and being aware that things might not be what they seem, people lie, so on and so forth. It’s probably going to involve backtracking and at least one betrayal, but what are you going to do, complain to the pirate union? That doesn’t exist. Just make sure to solve the mystery before July 6th, as that’s when the solution will forever sail out of reach.

