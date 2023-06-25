Destiny 2 kicks off fishing rally in Savathun’s Throne World, preps charitable Giving Festival

This week’s Destiny 2 newsletter might be comparatively meager, but if you’re a fan of the fishing activity added with the latest season, you’ve got some big news waiting within.

“[A] tip for all who haven´t found out yet: you might want to visit Hawthorne. We heard that her people found something in the fishing ponds in the Throne World,” the post opens. “Go and spend some time there and see what bites! Remember you gotta catch ´em all. Have fun fishing, Guardians!”

As for the rest of the newsletter, it calls attention to the upcoming start of the Bungie Day Giving Festival, the studio’s fourth charitable campaign that promises some big incentives, prizes, and surprises. The event itself will run between July 6th and July 23rd, with more details promised in a dedicated post in the coming days.

Finally, the known issues section has some important things players may want to note, including confirmation that the Saint-14 Titan exotic isn’t working as intended, word that the Kephri’s Horn Titan exotic is disabled due to an unspecified problem, and acknowledgment of certain challenges not completing as intended. Otherwise, it’s time to get fishing.