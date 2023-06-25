Final Fantasy XIV brings back Make It Rain starting June 30

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
MONEY

The Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy XIV is an odd one. On the one hand, it rarely features a particularly good reward or anything; this year it features a miniature wind-up Godbert Manderville, which will be the strongest possible mammet in the history of anything but will not allow you to sport a glorious new glamour or ride a new mount. But that’s secondary. The real purpose of the Make It Rain campaign is to get a whole lot of MGP, and you’ll be working on that when it starts up on June 30th.

Seriously, the Blackjack mount is four million MGP. That’s hard to get. Having a 50% boost to all of your MGP earnings will help you a lot. And if some attractions are even cheaper than normal? So much the better. Just make sure to earn your money and jump in a whole lot of GATEs sooner rather than later, since when July 17th rolls around you will no longer be earning that sweet extra currency.

Source: Official Site
