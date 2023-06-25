Final Fantasy XIV brings back Make It Rain starting June 30

The Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy XIV is an odd one. On the one hand, it rarely features a particularly good reward or anything; this year it features a miniature wind-up Godbert Manderville, which will be the strongest possible mammet in the history of anything but will not allow you to sport a glorious new glamour or ride a new mount. But that’s secondary. The real purpose of the Make It Rain campaign is to get a whole lot of MGP, and you’ll be working on that when it starts up on June 30th.when July 17th rolls around you will no longer be earning that sweet extra currency.
Source: Official Site
