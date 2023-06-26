Here’s how World of Warships is celebrating US Independence Day this year

The month of July will be upon us before we know it, and that means Fourth of July celebrations for players of World of Warships, as Wargaming has detailed several activities happening for both PC and console editions of the online naval battler.

Independence Day celebrations have already begun on console with the tentpole Always Courageous campaign, which has 100 milestones’ worth of unlocks including the all-new Tier VIII cruiser Tulsa at the very end of the battle pass.

In addition, new random bundles are available with rewards like the premium cruiser San Diego and a special “Stars & Stripes” camouflage for high-tier US ships, alongside a new Independence Day port to get and Semper Fortis cards to collect. The console title has also seen the addition of fleets, the Season 11 long brawl, a returning Stellar Clash event, and the start of the special Popeye collaboration.

Meanwhile on PC, players will be able to earn special themed tokens by completing in-game events and activities, which can then be spent on Fourth of July-themed rewards like permanent camouflages and the Statue of Liberty as a ship’s commander. Until then, there are multiple other features in the latest patch, including a new line of European destroyers, a new Conquest of the Mediterranean adventure, the return of asymmetrical battles, and its own new battle pass.

