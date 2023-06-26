Pantheon Rise of the Fallen previews tank classes and design in latest video

Another episode of Parting the Veil has been published by Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen, and this time around the subject is the tank classes, as it provides a general overview of the archetype not unlike its healer-centric episode.

The video first talks about the introduction of weapon techniques that classes have access to, which are being designed around making strategic decisions in combat around what class has access to what weapon techniques they can access. It also talks about “flex” roles that allow players to lean into a role’s utility skillset.

In terms of more granular specifics for these tank classes, Warriors have had the resilience resource management mechanic removed because it proved too distracting in playtests, replacing it instead with a passive mitigation bonus through armor, while also getting access to utility skills like placeable buff-granting banners and passive buffing formations. As for the Paladin, it brings a selection of healing skills that allow it to either keep itself alive or move into a healing role. The Dire Lord segment was generally brief, as the devs already zeroed in on its refresh in an earlier video.

The podcast then goes on to discuss how each tank class earns and maintains aggro, explain how the team is designing tanks to be effective in solo play (and thus make sure it isn’t shoved aside by players), ponder how to manage a low number of tanks, and elaborate a bit about tank synergies. For those who like being the tip of the spear, the video below has a lot to absorb.