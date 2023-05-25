Pantheon Rise of the Fallen dates June pre-alpha and talks about designing its healer classes

Healers. They’re arguably the linchpin of a holy trinity MMORPG’s party makeup, but playing as one can sometimes speak to a very specific kind of playstyle. This class is the primary topic of the latest video podcast out of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen, as Creative Director Chris “Joppa” Perkins talks followers through healers from a class-specific and overall mechanical standpoint.

The video leads off with a breakdown of the lore, overall skillsets, and elevator pitches for the Druid, Shaman, and Cleric classes. Perkins then talks about healers’ ability to turn the tide of battle, discusses the flexibility of healer synergies with tank classes, and details how the devs are trying to avoid instances or encounters where a specific healer class is absolutely necessary to complete objectives.

Meanwhile, Visionary Realms has put out its May newsletter that ties down a June 10th date for its next pre-alpha test, along with the usual slew of dates for upcoming livestream features, a progress report on development matters, and a big ol’ juicy lore dump.

