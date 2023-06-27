Temtem Showdown is a free-to-play standalone game that gets you right into critter team PvP battling

What if you could play Temtem but wholesale ignore all of the story questing and creature capturing and MMORPG social elements in order to get straight into PvP team battles? Then you’re the kind of player that Crema Games is looking for with the release of Temtem Showdown, a new standalone title that cuts away all of the MMO things and boils the experience down to a 2v2 PvP coliseum.

“Temtem Showdown takes the best Temtem competitive action and places it within immediate reach for everyone. Get to know the colorful critters from the massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure, build your team in seconds, and dash into battle to test it out against other players and their teams—or carefully curate a plan of action to overpower your opponents.”

Features of this new game include the ability to fully customize and assemble a team of Tems without any capturing or leveling requirements; access to multiple modes including friendly practice matches, ranked battles, and tournaments run by both players and the game’s TemCS esports circuit; and the promise of new seasons every few months, complete with balance adjustments to keep the meta “spicy.” An FAQ also confirmed existing players of the original Temtem can link their Steam account to Showdown to earn daily, weekly, and seasonal rewards from Showdown, though purchase of the original MMO isn’t required to play Showdown.

Temtem Showdown is completely free-to-play with no microtransactions included, so it’s just a matter of downloading the game from Steam and hopping into the arena.

