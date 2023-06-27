Final Fantasy XIV launches its 10-year anniversary site

It’s been a decade now since largely unknown producer and director Naoki Yoshida oversaw the relaunch of Final Fantasy XIV, an industry punchline at the time. It’s done pretty dang well for itself since then, and that’s why the game has just seen the launch of a special anniversary site providing a retrospective of its decade of operation. That means contests, events, and special retrospectives for what the development team hopes will just be the first decade with more to come.

Aside from the fan festivals that are coming up and the championships for Crystalline Conflict, players can look forward to a special Moogle Treasure Trove event, special contests, and even a 14-hour broadcast scheduled for next spring. (How likely is it that the broadcast will coincide with the next expansion launch? Don’t shake your magic 8-ball too much for that prediction; it’ll fill with bubbles.) Check out the site and the recent piece explaining how the team’s UI design works and keep your eyes peeled for more updates as the anniversary itself draws closer.