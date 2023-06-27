Massively OP Podcast Episode 427: The promise of Palia

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about the return of Fractured, the possible 2023 launch of Palia, more word about the SWTOR transition, the end of The Realm, and overall Dragonflight hype issues.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWTOR, Diablo IV
- News: Could Palia be coming in 2023?
- News: SWTOR devs attempt to reassure players
- News: Fractured returns after a long absence
- News: The Realm is shutting down, 20th anniversaries of SWG and Second Life
- Mailbag: What’s going on with Dragonflight excitement right now?
- Mailbag: Roleplaying beyond combat and over-the-top classes
- Outro
Other info:
