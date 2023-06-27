Massively OP Podcast Episode 427: The promise of Palia

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about the return of Fractured, the possible 2023 launch of Palia, more word about the SWTOR transition, the end of The Realm, and overall Dragonflight hype issues.

