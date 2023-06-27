World of Warcraft previews the upcoming Augmentation spec for Evokers

According to the new preview, World of Warcraft’s new Augmentation Evoker is a spec that’s never been seen before because it’s a damage dealer that enhances the party. Calling that “never seen before” in the game, of course, requires you to forget about Enhancement Shaman, Elemental Shaman, Retribution Paladin, Shadow Priest, Survival Hunter, and several other support-based specs that gradually had their support elements removed or somehow argue that they don’t count… but hey, it’s good to see it being added to the game just the same. And if you want to deal damage but primarily buff the rest of your party, here’s your way to do so in modern Retail WoW.

The core rotation from the preview is a group-wide buff that improves primary stats and is extended by using the Evoker’s main damage abilities, with the power of the Bronze and Black Dragonflights behind the enhancements. There’s also a brief glance at the talents players can expect, including abilities like a Dragon-themed equivalent to Thorns and what amount to dragon auras. Check out the full preview if you’re eager to enhance everyone else and avoid any strife over your damage numbers by insisting that you help the team.