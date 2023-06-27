Black Desert Mobile adds the Guardian class and opens the Everfrost region

The latest content patch for Black Desert Mobile is for all of the battle axe enjoyers out there. We know you’re out there. We see you. And Pearl Abyss sees you too, as it brings the Guardian class online complete with an assortment of devastating axe skills and powerful shield abilities to unleash on foes.

On top of the new class, this update introduces Everfrost, known to PC players as the Mountain of Eternal Winter, where players can enjoy five new stories, take on a new world boss, and engage in an hour-long Eilton Defense activity, all while protecting their characters from the chill of the region through the use of a citron tea item.

As is custom for BDO, the new class and new region is being celebrated with a handful of events including login rewards, Guardian-specific missions, several community events, and coupon codes for some useful bundles. Details of everything that can be played await in the patch notes, while previews of the Guardian in action await below.





