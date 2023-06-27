MultiVersus’ beta has closed down, but still can be played offline for the time being

Over the weekend, the ability to answer “who would win in a fight between Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and Batman (not from Scooby-Doo)” was taken away from us all, as MultiVersus closed its open beta as previously – and controversially – announced. Also as previously announced, despite having closed the doors for now, you cannot get any of your money back, so don’t ask. The bright side is that the game isn’t entirely gone… as long as you already have it downloaded and patched.

Offline modes such as local matches and training rooms can still be accessed, so players who still yearn for the aforementioned punching match between Shaggy and Batman have some recourse. (There are other characters too, let’s be fair.) The game is slated to come back with its full launch some time next year, although it remains to be seen what changes will transpire between now and then. Maybe Shaggy’s parents will die and he’ll become Batman? It’s possible! (It is not possible.)

During our hiatus, all unlockable content will be temporarily available for your enjoyment. Once MultiVersus returns for the game's launch in 2024, your account inventory will return to how it was prior to June 25.

