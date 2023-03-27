Warner Bros. pulls MultiVersus’ beta offline in June, plans full launch next year

When Player First Games launched MultiVersus into open beta last summer, it was an instant hit with our writers and readers and everyone else too. But then the game began its first official season of play with 20 million players, which was followed by its second season. Neither the studio nor Warner Bros. ever formally called it launch, but both were happily collecting cash in the game’s shop for the last eight months, and there was never any indication that the fun would come to an end.

Well, now there is, as Player First and Warner Bros. announced today that it’s closing the game – which it’s back to openly characterizing as an open beta – down in June to “prepare for the launch” in “early 2024.” Cash shop currency (gleamium) will cease sale in next week, and the beta will remain online through June 25th for everyone’s who’s snagged it by April 4th. The season 2 battle pass will apparently be extended for the duration, and there are no refunds incoming, though the companies promise “all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over when MultiVersus returns in early 2024.”

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do. As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game. To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024. […] During this downtime, all online modes and features will be unavailable. You will have limited offline access to the training room (known as The Lab) and local matches, along with access to your characters and cosmetic items within these modes. We do know that this news might be disappointing, but rest assured, MultiVersus will be back. We’ll also ensure that all of your progress and content will carry over when MultiVersus returns next year, with a variety of new content, features and modes.”

