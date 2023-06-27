City of Heroes Rebirth rogue server promises ‘an epic challenge’ with Issue 6’s task force challenge modes

If you’re the kind of player on the City of Heroes: Rebirth rogue server who is itching for a challenge, then you are being served specifically in the server’s next update, which is adding four more layers of difficulty to four of the MMORPG’s existing “Master of” Task Force challenge modes.

The operators of the rogue server promise these new tiers will bring “an epic challenge” for level 35 through 50 that’s less about speedrunning and more focused on “teamwork, willpower, or super strength.” These four new tiers effectively add more restrictions to several classic TFs, including no incarnate powers, no set bonuses, no inspirations, and buffed enemies.

As for rewards, those include choices like merits, alpha components, synthetic hamidon enhancements, and in the case of the top tier, new IO enhancement sets. There are also unique badges waiting to be gathered up for all those eager badgers out there.

A timeline for Issue 6’s launch has not been tied down yet, but players of the Rebirth rogue server can expect a stern new challenge when it arrives. Assuming they’re the sort of person who is in to that.

Dawn of Genesis Preview:

The Community Info Kiosk is back! Can you make it to the top of the leaderboards? Lord Recluse hijacked a few Kiosks from Paragon City & has tapped into them. Beat the heroes & please Lord Recluse.#CityofHeores #Leaderboards #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/dloXSlvAVe — City of Heroes Rebirth (@coh_rebirth) June 27, 2023