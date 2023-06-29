Lost Skies previews a menagerie of critters in various stages of creation and development

The latest Lost Skies dev blog is out, and instead of taking an extremely close look at a singular deer, it’s offering a peek at the creation of a whole gaggle of animals. A whole herd. A whole cloud. A whole murder? It’s a lot of critters, basically.

Once again, this post looks through the various stages of creature creation, starting off with some notebook doodles and ending towards animated mesh models or greybox models in some cases. It also discusses how animals are classified, then goes through a few creatures in certain classifications like herd animals and cave dwellers. The post also offers a few closer looks at specific creatures including the new long-legged moose pictured above and the returning manta from Worlds Adrift.

This post once again isn’t very informative in terms of the game’s overall progress and mechanics, but armchair developers are once more being served as the fauna of Lost Skies takes shape.